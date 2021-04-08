Heritage High School student off to prestigious Ivy League university

While many seniors will await acceptance letters from colleges this spring, Nikhil Trehan of Heritage’s class of 2021 will not.
Nikhil committed to prestigious Brown University in Rhode Island under Early Decision in the Winter, making both his teachers and family proud.
Trehan’s acceptance to Brown is the first Ivy League acceptance at Brentwood this year.
Trehan plans to major in applied mathematics.
Brown University is one of the eight institutions in the elite Ivy League and has a 7.1% acceptance rate.
“I really love Brown’s emphasis on undergraduate learning and their open curriculum,” Trehan responded when asked “Why Brown?” “I loved the vibes I got when I visited the campus my junior year.”
In fact, he was so intrigued by the school that Brown was the only Ivy school he applied to.
“I was completely surprised when I got in,” Trehan said.
However, his acceptance was hardly arbitrary.
Trehan excels in academics, ranking second in his class with a cumulative GPA of 4.43.
In addition, he enrolled in college-level courses outside of school and plays on Heritage’s varsity tennis team.
He is also a member of the Physics Club and the National Honor Society.
When asked what inspires him, Nikhil explained, “Learning excites me, so that’s what drives me to pursue higher education.”
Trehan offered some advice to underclassmen: “If you have an interest, keep an eye out for opportunities to pursue it outside of school. Then, your interest might turn into a passion. Colleges like passion more than anything.”
– Ysaach Habon
Heritage High School
