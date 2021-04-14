As college admissions season comes to a close, Heritage High School sends not one but two exceptional seniors, Spencer Wallace and Manpreet Kaur, to Stanford University.
With plummeting acceptance rates, the task of getting into the nation’s number six university required dedication and perseverance.
It’s no surprise that Wallace and Kaur were accepted into Stanford given their outstanding accomplishments during high school. Their journey to Stanford can be attributed to their countless academic achievements and individual merit. Both students are both ranked in the top 1% of their class, Wallace holding the number one spot and Kaur number six.
However, their academic success is not limited to class rankings. Wallace scored a perfect 36 on the ACT and 1580 on the SAT, which verifies his remarkable aptitude in standardized testing. Along with being strong academic students, both students engage in extracurricular activities around their school and community.
Wallace plays on the boys’ varsity tennis team as singles number three and is a member of the Heritage jazz band. In addition, he’s a member of the FTC robotics team and is currently preparing to compete in a tournament.
“I want to be as close as possible to Silicon Valley so I can get firsthand experience in the tech industry,” explained Wallace when asked about his decision to attend Stanford University.
With its dedication to STEM fields, Stanford is able to cater to Wallace’s passion for technology.
Kaur is a student who dedicates her time to academics and school activities. She plays on the girls’ varsity tennis team as a singles player and runs the nonprofit Operation Helping Hand, which she cofounded. Kaur also volunteers at Kaiser Medical Hospital, mentors students from kindergarten to fifth grade; serves as the National Honor Society senior president and works as Rural Hope Foundation’s regional director.
With Kaur’s interest in a rigorous academic environment, Stanford’s top pre-med and scholarly programs are a perfect fit. It’s wide range of students also contributed to Kaur’s decision.
“At Stanford, I can truly find a diverse community with people from all walks of life’” Kaur said. “Additionally, at the farm I can pursue and be successful in virtually any interest in any field I want to.”
Wallace and Kaur head off to new beginnings at Stanford University. As they begin their future at Stanford, the positive impacts they left on their local community, friends and family remain.
