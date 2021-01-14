HHS Action Against Hunger is hosting a virtual food drive! They are an organization at Heritage High School that is dedicated to aiding the hunger crisis in the local community. Rather than canned food, this virtual food drive will be collecting monetary donations!
All funds will go to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County where they will provide meals for families. Every $1 donated equates to two meals!
Donate here → https://give.foodbankccs.org/team/337232
If you have questions, please contact johnsonolivia327@gmail.com
