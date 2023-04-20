Heritage High sophomore wins Rotary Club youth poster contest

Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

Heritage High sophomore Arif Hasan, 16, proudly displays his first-place poster, “Empower Nature,” at the awards reception for the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s Youth Poster Contest at the Delta Art Gallery on April 13.

Arif Hasan, a Heritage High School sophomore, has been interested in art his whole life but had never entered a contest. His bright, colored-pencil piece, “Empower Nature,” caught judges’ eyes at the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s recent third annual Youth Poster Contest. The competition gives local middle and high school students a chance to express themselves.

“I left my message up to interpretation,” said Arif, 16, who won first place in the high school division. “It feels pretty good to win.”

Members of Rotary collected posters from East County middle and high school students, giving them a platform to stand up and speak about issues important to them.

