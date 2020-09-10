Area youth have risen to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic once again, this time through a nonprofit tutoring organization.
The Learning Community Project (TLCP) was founded by Heritage High School juniors Hailey Miranda and Ysaach Habos to help their younger contemporaries.
“As students ourselves, we recognize that many students have trouble finding the help they need to succeed to their fullest potential at school, especially during the pandemic,” said 15-year-old Hailey.
She and Ysaach founded their organization to help mitigate this issue. Their board of 10 officers and 25 tutors provides tutoring in academic subjects and offers art classes to over 50 students statewide. Even though TLCP was founded during the pandemic, Hailey and Ysaach were looking for a way to serve their community before shelter-in-place began.
“A lot of kids are interested in doing service for a college application, but for us, it’s more about the community,” Hailey said. “We wave been in the situation where we had trouble learning, so we want to help those students because we know how difficult it can be.”
Ysaach, who is also 15, noted they want to share the value of academics with their students and help disadvantaged students through donations.
“We did have our first donation drive,” he said. “We were able to gather used clothing from friends and family to donate to Shepherd’s Gate, and we were able to collect school supplies for the kids at the shelter. We have some leftover we are hoping to donate to HOPE House in downtown Brentwood, so it has been pretty successful.”
Interested parents can contact TLCP through their website to coordinate subjects, meeting times and preferred platforms. Tutors utilize Zoom for their meetings, unless parents request another platform, such as Google Classrooms. Hailey said the group makes an effort to pair students with tutors who have the same interests to facilitate a positive relationship.
“If a student has an interest in sports or art, we try to match a tutor with that same interest to them, so they can make a connection,” she said. “Tutoring is not just about learning the subject — it’s about making connections with the people you are learning with. I feel like that makes the experience more fruitful.”
Even though TLCP is focusing on helping students who struggle with distance learning, Ysaach hopes the organization will persist after schools reopen to in-person classes. He said he and his fellow members want to continue to provide equal opportunities for underserved students and help all kinds of learners.
“I think we are a really good resource that should be taken advantage of and utilized by our community because honestly, this is more for helping the community out, and I want to keep it out there,” Ysaach added. “If any parents need extra academic support or want to get their student into art or something, or have some guidance, reach out.”
For more information on The Learning Community Project, visit https://tlearningcommunityproject.wordpress.com/ or email thelearningproject.ca@gmail.com. To donate, visit http://bit.ly/thepressnet_LearningProject.
