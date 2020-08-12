Chaya Sandhu is a 16-year-old junior at Heritage High School who knows what path she wants to follow in life.
While some teens her age are questioning what their future holds, Chaya already has plans to enter the world of engineering and has taken some concrete steps to get herself there. One of those steps was a trip to Switzerland through New York Times Student Journeys.
“The program caters to different interests and depending on your interest, they take you to different locations around the world, to places really well known for being successful in those fields,” Chaya said. “I know there’s a trip to London that focuses on fashion and theater, whereas the trip I did was to Switzerland, and it was to study robotics and physics and we got to meet scientists and professionals in those fields while we were in Switzerland.”
Through the Student Journeys program, Chaya visited CERN (Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire), the European organization for nuclear research, home to the largest particle physics laboratory in the world and where biotechnology is advancing knowledge of the human brain as well as robotics.
“The trip was a great balance of learning and seeing things firsthand and doing a few fun things,” Chaya said. “We had a New York Times science journalist traveling with us the entire time and he was there to answer any questions we had about physics and the applications of what we were learning about.”
Chaya and her fellow student travelers – who came from all over the United States – were able to speak to particle physicists and question them about the demands of the job, necessary types of qualifications, and if they liked their work. Chaya said she learned passion and a love of the job were necessary, especially since an inconsistent schedule can often accompany the work.
The students also toured several startup companies, including Swiss Smart Factory, whose goal is to incorporate robots and machinery into mass production, creating a partnership between robots and people.
Chaya said getting insight from people working in the field was invaluable. She found the Student Journeys program in the spring of last year while searching the internet for summer engineering programs. After reading the exotic locales included on the list, she immediately began making plans to apply. When she learned she had been chosen to be included for the summer of 2019, she was thrilled. Chaya’s mother, Josephine Chan, was thrilled for her.
“I am just very blessed to have a daughter who is so self-driven when it comes to her academic achievements and aspirations,” Chan said. “Chaya started her interest in engineering and robotics during her freshman year when her engineering teacher selected her to be the only freshman to participate in a field trip that only consisted of senior Engineering and Robotics students . . . After that day, she told me she is going to do something in the summer that will be worthwhile to continue her learning on this subject.”
Though her trip was a year ago, Chaya is holding tight to the experiences she had and what she learned. She intends to pursue engineering as a career, though is unsure exactly which field and where she will study.
“I think the takeaway was genuinely that there’s a lot more to being a scientist than the face value of the intelligence factor,” Chaya said. “Honestly, I think the work is so difficult in a sense, that you have to really be passionate about that thing or you just won’t last because it’s something you have to love to do. I feel like meeting these scientists up close and seeing their passion for their specific field definitely motivated me more to want to be a person in STEM as I get older.”
For more information on New York Times Student Journeys, visit https://www.nytimes.com/times-journeys/students/.
