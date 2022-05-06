The Heritage High School team of Brendon Chang (junior), Aaron Wong (senior), Annalise Coaker (junior), Raziel Yza Ardaniel (junior), and Zain Memon (sophomore) recently took first place in a UC Berkeley Bioengineering Honor Society Competition (BioEHSC).
Working in groups of four to five, high school students explore and study bioengineering, allowing students to tackle a problem and solution in healthcare during a seven-week competition.
The team won with its presentation of a novel jet injection system, which is intended to help fix problems for people who use needles frequently, but who have medical problems.
“For those people now who must use needles daily, this novel system is a game changer,” said Alexandria Dorsaneo, a teacher at Heritage High School in an email. “When they bring this to market, then we will no longer have to use needles for injections.”
“BioEHSC provides the opportunity for students to delve into a new field of study,” Dorsaneo said. “For a lot of the team, bioengineering was not on our radar before the competition. We were able to get a glimpse of how technological advancements affect our medical capabilities. Aside from that, we learned how to work as a team, around our teammates’ schedules, and all under a time crunch.”
Global health organizations confirm how the problem of reusing needle injection equipment and accidental needle stick injuries contribute to a variety of blood-transmitted viruses, such as HIV and HBV. The World Health Organization confirmed that 16 billion injections using reused needles contribute to 40% of infections.
“We wanted to tackle an important current issue about blood-transmitted diseases,” said Dorsaneo. “We were motivated by the COVID pandemic to help tackle one of the biggest issues in regards to vaccines.”
Heritage’s novel jet injection system incorporates a disposable needle-less injection cartridge; sealed during manufacturing processes to reduce contamination of any needles, as well as surface-to-surface transmission by ejecting cartridges after each use in a biohazard container. The system has a cartridge made of two parts with compressible and incompressible fluid jets to create a reservoir in the skin to allow all medication to be ejected in a quick and efficient manner depending on how much force is used.
“What made our presentation unique is the integration of Computer Aid Design. Not only did we show schematics, we also presented simulations to the judges. By giving a visual presentation, we communicated the idea better than other teams,” said Dorsaneo.
“The future of medical practices, or the scope of humanity’s ability in any field, depends on the technology we produce to remedy our problems,” Dorsaneo said. “The future relies on the youth to keep revolutionizing technology to propel humanity forward.”
The UC Berkeley Bioengineering Honors Society hosts the competition each spring, along with mentorship and advice from members of the bioengineering program. After the students’ seven-week preparation, contestants present their problem, proposed solution, and analysis on potential concerns to panels of professors, industry professionals, and graduate students in a final research symposium.
To check out the team’s winning video presentation, vist https://bit.ly/3P0Ed9e.
