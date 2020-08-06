High school students shield their community

Despite the obvious difficulties the past five months have thrown at the world, one silver lining is the youth of East County who have shown time and again their compassion and ingenuity.
One such group is the robotics club at Heritage High School in Brentwood. Led by Vice President Aaron Wong, a group of the club’s students pooled their resources — and their 3D printers — to print face shields and donate them to individuals and businesses in need.
“Jeremy and I were talking about how we could help the community, what we could do with our robotics skills of engineering, and utilizing the outreach we had from robotics,” Aaron said. “We thought, what can we do to make ourselves and our skills stand out, and that’s when we came up with the idea of 3D printing.”
After a research and development phase, the group conceived a plan to 3D print face shields and donate them to the community. Since March, they have donated 315 shields to teachers, frontline workers and local businesses.
Currently, the group prints two kinds of shields — a medical-grade model and a Protector One model, meant for businesses and schools. The medical model uses a design created by the National Institute of Health, and the Protector One model is their own design. The shields take two to three hours to print plus a 15-minute assembly time.
Senior Jeremy Villanueva manages the Print For Lives website and GoFundMe account, the principal source of the group’s funding.
“These past few months, I have been focusing on the website to better provide our resources to the public,” Jeremey said. “Linking our GoFundMe and other information in our donation updates and outsourcing other students for designing our website and graphic design.”
Under his care, the group’s account has received $1,845 from donors within the community, and as far away as China, illustrating the international support they are receiving.
To help spread the word locally, Print For Lives teamed up with Brentwood mayoral candidate, Ryan Raimondi. Raimondi, who will graduate from Liberty High School this year, said he was happy to offer them his network.
“This is the exact type of people and the model of what I think Brentwood should try to be encouraging,” Raimondi said. “Which is that innovative young mind and these guys are doing such a great job. It’s showing what potential our students can have, and I just put all my support behind it.”
Aaron said he wanted to thank the entire team for their efforts.
“A lot of people are doing great things in this time and we are making sure that we can keep people safe during this horrible pandemic,” he said. “Anyone can help, regardless of what they have or their skill sets. Together we can defeat this virus.”
For more information on Print For Lives, follow them on Instagram at @printforlives, visit https://www.printforlives.org/, or the GoFundMe account at https://gf.me/u/x94j3y.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.