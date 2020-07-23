Hightower promotion

The U.S. Army proudly announced that Lt. Col. Lucas Hightower is promoted to Colonel effective January 2021. Col. Hightower is currently assigned to the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. The Pentagon is the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defense. Col. Hightower is a graduate with honors from Valley Forge Military Academy where he received his commission as First Lt. He went on to Villanova University to complete his formal education before entering into the U.S. Army fulltime in July 2000. Luke’s parents, Stephen and Bonnie Hightower, live in Oakley, California. Col. Hightower is married to Seon Jeong Park Hightower and has one child, Annabel.
