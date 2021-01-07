A local group is seeking soaps along with new and gently used coats for those in need.
“As you empty your closets this year to make way for your new clothes and coats, we hope that you will consider donating your gently used winter coats and jackets to the Hijas del Campo Coats & Soaps Donation Drive,” said Brentwood Councilmember Karen Rarey.
Rarey has partnered with Hijas del Campo to revive the successful Coats & Soaps Donation Drive she began back in 2003 as a Brentwood Kiwanian. The previous annual winter donation drives spanned a period of four years and resulted in over a thousand new and gently used coats and jackets being donated, as well as soaps and shampoos, to the families of migrant farm workers.
Hijas del Campo, which translates to Daughters of the Field, is a Contra Costa County grassroots organization, which has filed for its 501(c)3 nonprofit status. Its aim is to help migrant and seasonal farm workers improve their quality of life, including health, safety and working conditions.
“Currently, the winter season is in full effect and our farmworkers are out in the fields pruning crops in these extremely cold conditions,” said Marivel Mendoza, who co-founded Hijas del Campo with three other local women. “Donations of these coats will help us ensure that we can at least make sure they (campesinos) stay warm while working out in the cold damp fields.”
New or gently used adult- and children-sized coats, as well as new unopened soaps, shampoos and conditioners can be dropped off in the barrel in The Press Building (248 Oak St., Brentwood) through Feb. 8.
To donate directly to Hijas del Campo, visit the group’s Amazon Wish List (http://bit.ly/thepressnet_Coats) to purchase soaps, blankets and winter apparel to be delivered directly to the organization for distribution or by Venmo (@HijasDelCampo2020).
For more information on the donation drive, contact Rarey at karen@rarey.us or 925-303-5248, or Mendoza at HijasDelCampo@gmail.com.
For more information on Hijas del Campo, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/hijasdelcampo.
