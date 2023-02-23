An event celebrating an ancient Hindu tradition called Holi is scheduled at R. Paul Krey Elementary School at 190 Crawford Drive in Brentwood on March 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be lots of music, dance, color splashing, food and more. Holi is an ancient Hindu tradition that celebrates the love of the Radha Krishna God. Holi is also a day to celebrate love, laughter, and forgiveness.
It marks the beginning of spring symbolic of the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated in March, corresponding to the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. It also is a new beginning where people can release all their inhibitions and start fresh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.