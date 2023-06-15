A group of school teachers were celebrated recently for their efforts in shaping the minds and hearts of the future generation in Brentwood.
The function organized by the Hindu Swayam Sevak Sangha (HSS) Brentwood chapter held the appreciation function called “Guruvandana” last month attended by more than 100 guests to honor 14 teachers.
In the Hindu culture, teachers or gurus are revered and seen as the guiding light in one’s educational and spiritual journey.
“The ‘Guruvandana’ event aimed to pay homage to these exceptional individuals who selflessly contribute to the growth and development of their students,” HSS said in a press release.
The event was also a platform to acknowledge the efforts of teachers and their contribution to society.
“It reminded everyone present of the vital role teachers play in nurturing young minds and shaping the leaders of tomorrow,” said HSS.
The event kicked off with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the triumph over darkness and acquiring knowledge. This was accompanied by chants of mantras (words or sound that is believed to have a special spiritual power) and hymns dedicated to the teachers.
There was also a poster exhibition called ‘Darshana’, giving a glimpse into Indian civilization, presented to teachers and guests. Darshana means the beholding of a deity (especially in image form), revered person, or sacred object..
The evening was also filled with cultural performance by the students, showcasing their talents and appreciation for their teachers.
Guests were also treated to Indian delicacies and meals prepared by HSS volunteers.
A fifth-grade teacher who was present said they felt warm and welcomed at the event. “I am moved by the warm welcome and love showered by students and their parents. We learned a lot about Indian culture through the presentation and guest speaker. “I am blessed and honored to be here today,” said the teacher.
Another teacher said events like this remind them of the impact teachers have on the lives of students.
“It is heartwarming to see our efforts being recognized and celebrated,” said the teacher.
HSS is a nonprofit socio-cultural Hindu organization with 235 branches in 164 cities and 34 states. The HSS Brentwood chapter fosters a sense of civic duty, care for the community, responsibility, volunteerism, and an understanding of selfless service through service activities and outreach projects such as a food donation drive during the festival of Diwali, a “Health for Humanity” yogathon, and a backpack drive for local students, organizers said.
HSS said its Brentwood chapter is also dedicated to fostering education and cultural values within the community.
Through events like “Guruvandana”, it strives to create a platform for “dialogue, appreciation, and celebration of the invaluable work undertaken by teachers.”
“The success of the event demonstrated the strong bond between the HSS and the local community, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in fostering education and cultural enrichment.
“The Brentwood chapter of HSS extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers for their dedication and passion,” said HSS, adding that it will continue to organize such events.
