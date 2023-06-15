Hindu Swayam Sevak Sangha (HSS) logo

A group of school teachers were celebrated recently for their efforts in shaping the minds and hearts of the future generation in Brentwood.

The function organized by the Hindu Swayam Sevak Sangha (HSS) Brentwood chapter held the appreciation function called “Guruvandana” last month attended by more than 100 guests to honor 14 teachers. 

In the Hindu culture, teachers or gurus are revered and seen as the guiding light in one’s educational and spiritual journey. 

