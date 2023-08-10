History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ seeking local treasures

Photo courtesy of Meredith Ball

History Channel’s American Pickers, hosted by Mike Wolfe, will be coming to California in September.

Area residents may soon have the opportunity to showcase their treasures as History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ is seeking submissions as they prepare to head to California in September.

“Our team is looking for interesting characters with fascinating items,” Meredith Ball, a producer on the show, said via email. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking,” according to a press release. The show follows “skilled pickers” as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.