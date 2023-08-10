History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ seeking local treasures

Area residents may soon have the opportunity to showcase their treasures as History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ is seeking submissions as they prepare to head to California in September.
“Our team is looking for interesting characters with fascinating items,” Meredith Ball, a producer on the show, said via email. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking,” according to a press release. The show follows “skilled pickers” as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
According to Ball, the American Pickers team does not have a planned route once they arrive in California. Where they go will be determined by whether or not they find collectors in the area.
Collectors who believe they have something different, unusual or unique that the American Pickers would be interested in seeing can call (646) 493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. They should include their full name, city, contact information, and a brief description of their collection. The producers are looking for antiques they’ve “never seen before with an extraordinary story,” Ball said.
While Ball said there is no deadline for submissions, producers would prefer applications be in by mid to late September. She noted that the Pickers are interested only in viewing private collections — meaning no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.