Every Christmas, the Brentwood Regional Community Chest and The Friends of Oakley collaborate to provide food and toys to families in need in far East Contra Costa County.
In order to ensure that as many families as possible are provided with items, the organizations have announced they have realigned their boundaries.
The Brentwood Regional Community Chest will serve families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay. The Friends of Oakley will serve families from Oakley and Bethel Island.
The Brentwood Regional Community Chest will be registering families for that organization’s planned Dec. 18 giveaway at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center, 193 Griffith Lane, on:
-- Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m to noon;
-- Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.;
-- Monday, Nov. 22 from noon to 1 p.m;
-- Friday, Dec. 3 from 2:30 to 3 p.m
-- Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 6 p.m.
The giveaway is limited to the first 500 people from Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay and Knightsen. Identification and proof of residency is required to register.
The organization promises to not share any of your personal/family information with any outside organization or agency. Masks are required at the registration events.
For more information and registration information, visit The Brentwood Regional Community Chest website at brcchest.org.
The Friends of Oakley giveaway, which serves Oakley and Bethel Island residents, has planned a food and gift giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at Oakley Recreation Center, 1250 O’Hara Avenue.
The giveaway is offered to families in need of assistance. The families will receive a holiday meal of fresh and non-perishable food as well as a gift for each child through the age of 17 during the planned Dec. 12 giveaway.
Drive-through sign-ups will take place On Saturday, Nov. 6, 13 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Les Schwab, 89 Carol Lane, in Oakley.
Registrants must bring a photo ID and a current utility bill to verify they live in Oakley or Bethel Island.
One family meal will be provided per residence, according to the organization. If sign-ups are determined to be duplicated with another service provider or invalid for any other reason, the registration will be voided, the organization says on its website.
For more information on the Friends of Oakley or to volunteer for the organization, visit FriendsofOakley.com.
