Brentwood’s 40th annual holiday parade will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, rain or shine. Hosted by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, the lighted parade’s theme, “A Holiday Tale,” is inspired by the film “A Christmas Story.”

While Brentwood may lack in snow and sprawling pine forests, the parade brings residents holiday cheer via the free and family-friendly parade and tree-lighting events in downtown Brentwood.

The parade route has shifted from previous years. It still follows a path through downtown but now it starts at Birch and First streets, goes north on First Street towards the Brentwood Memorial Veterans Building, and rather than taking a right turn on Maple Street, the parade will now make a right turn on Oak Street and end on Fourth Street.

