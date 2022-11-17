Brentwood’s 40th annual holiday parade will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, rain or shine. Hosted by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, the lighted parade’s theme, “A Holiday Tale,” is inspired by the film “A Christmas Story.”
While Brentwood may lack in snow and sprawling pine forests, the parade brings residents holiday cheer via the free and family-friendly parade and tree-lighting events in downtown Brentwood.
The parade route has shifted from previous years. It still follows a path through downtown but now it starts at Birch and First streets, goes north on First Street towards the Brentwood Memorial Veterans Building, and rather than taking a right turn on Maple Street, the parade will now make a right turn on Oak Street and end on Fourth Street.
As of Nov. 16, the Chamber of Commerce has over 45 floats registered for the parade in comparison to 30 entries last year, parade organizers said. The Chamber is still accepting float entries, and potential participants can call to register their float at 925-634-3344 or online at https://bit.ly/3UNyTsb by Monday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m.
The City of Brentwood Christmas Tree lighting will take place immediately afterward in City Park. Parks & Recreation Recreation Supervisor Stacey Dempsey says that the events have been separate before, and putting the events together was better for attendees.
“The two events have been separate in the past, but it just made sense to put them together,” she said. “Our goal is to have it start as close to 7 p.m. as possible. We used to have performances, but now with the events being on the same night, many of those performers are now a part of the parade.”
Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant supports these annual events, saying they are an important way to unite the community during the holiday season. “The holiday parade and tree lighting is one of the great reasons that I love to call Brentwood home,” he said. “It is a time that all of our families can join together and celebrate each other’s traditions while focusing on the things that unite us as a beautifully diverse, and yet loving, community. It’s the kind of thing that Brentwood is all about.”
Parks & Recreation staff will lead attendees in the reading of the Night Before Christmas while Santa Claus prepares to come on stage. Bryant will make a brief speech and introduce Santa Claus, who will then lead the lighting of the city’s 24-foot-tall Christmas tree while it “snows” in City Park, which is similar to the soap snow used in Disney parks.
“Parades are amazing because they bring the community together and everyone is there to have a good time,” Chamber Director and parade chairman Jamie Duran said via email. “We hope to see you at the 40th Annual Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting next Saturday. ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.