The Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s (BRCC) holiday food and toy basket program is set for Dec. 19.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, changes to the program this year will include the exclusion of the traditional canned food collection and the Friday night community-sorting event. However, there will be a variety of ways for residents to give to the iconic program, including through the familiar BRCC gift/toy barrels, which are currently set up at local businesses and locations around town.
“Where we really need help is with toys and gifts for all of the children,” said BRCC President Dana Eaton. “Typically we get the bulk of our donations through the schools, and we are hoping that local businesses and organizations can help us with toy drives this year so that every child that needs a present can get a present.”
An Amazon wish list is also being organized (additional information to come) and participants can have their items sent directly to The Press; 248 Oak St., Brentwood, 94513. A PayPal account for cash donations that will be used to purchase gifts/toys can be found at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BrentwoodRegionalCC.
This season there will be two drive-thru event opportunities at the Brentwood Police Station, 9100 Brentwood Blvd., for residents to donate. The first event will be on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the second event on Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to drive-thru and make a donation is welcome. Recipients of the gifts will be limited to the families who have registered for the annual BRCC holiday food and toy program.
For more information, visit www.brcchest.org.
The following locations host Brentwood Regional Community Chest barrels this season. Age groups and approximate number of gifts needed for boys and girls each are; ages 0-1, 30 gifts; ages 2-4, 100 gifts; ages 5-8, 150 gifts; ages 9-12, 175 gifts; ages 13-15, 120 gifts; ages 16-18, 80 gifts.
Brentwood locations:
- BAC Community Bank - First St.
- BAC Community Bank - Balfour Rd.
- Bank of America - Lone Tree Way
- Bank of America - Oak St.
- Bank of Stockton
- Bank of the West
- Bill Brandt Ford
- Black Diamond Kids Center
- Body Bar Sunless Spa
- The Press - Oak St.
- Brentwood Self Storage
- Catherine Morgan
- Delta Bay Dental Group
- Delta Valley Health Club
- East County Performing Arts Center
- Fire Station 52
- Gursky Ranch
- Harvest Park Bowl
- John Muir Health Center - Physical Therapy Dept.
- Kendall Automotive
- La Poloma High School
- McCauley Olive Oil
- Monkey Wrenches
- Napa Auto Parts
- Peggy Ann Valley
- Quick Lane Tire & Auto Service
- Redbox Business Solutions
- The Streets of Brentwood
- Summit Funding
- Tractor Supply Co.
- US Post Office
- Zeigler Insurance & Financial Services
Knightsen/Discovery Bay locations:
- Bank of Agriculture and Commerce
- Callahan’s Coffee & Cones
- Fire Station 59
- Knightsen Elementary School
- Knightsen Post Office
- Old River Elementary School
- US Post Office
