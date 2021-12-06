Debbie Patterson helps out asOperation Creeksidevolunteers gathered in Brentwood last year to pack boxes of snacks and gifts for U.S. military troops stationed both stateside and overseas. This year’s event is planned for Dec. 14
Brentwood Auto Parts, Operation Creekside and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10789 are preparing for their ninth annual Holiday Pack for the Troops.
The event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 757 First St., in Brentwood. People of all ages are invited to come volunteer and help pack donation items to send to troops and K-9 units overseas for the holidays. In 2018, the community packed more than 350 boxes.
Donations for boxes are also needed. Some suggested items include: nuts (peanuts, almonds, pistachios); granola bars, fruit bars and energy bars; powdered mix drinks; fruit snacks; beef jerky and slim jims; gum; sunflower seeds; dried fruit; baby wipes; socks, T-shirts and gloves; hand warmers; non-perishable dog treats; and handwritten “thank you” notes.
Items can be dropped off at Brentwood Auto Parts, 7881 Brentwood Blvd., or at a tent that will be set up the night of the event in front of the Veterans Memorial Hall to accept curbside drop-offs. Monetary donations for shipping costs are also being accepted — it costs about $20 to ship one package. Check donations can be made out to Operation Creekside (EIN #27-4120860).
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.