Veterans Hall was filled to capacity as volunteers turned out to pack gift boxes for active duty troops during the seventh annual Holiday Pack for the Troops held at Veterans Hall in Brentwood, Tuesday, Dec. 10. Sponsored by Brentwood Napa Auto Parts, Operation Creekside and VFW Post 10789, 331 boxes of donated snacks, dog treats and other items were packed for delivery to troops currently deployed overseas.

