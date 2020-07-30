Holy moly it’s triple cornholy!

Competition was fierce at the Harvest Park Cornhole Tournament at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, July 23. The weekly event is held in the bowling alley parking lot. It was created to help support business owner Jim Wangeman and benefit the Brentwood PAL (Police Activities League).
