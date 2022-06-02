Established in 1955 by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, Holy Rosary continues the traditions of providing a quality education rooted in the charisms of truth, study, community and service.
The Class of 2022 has the distinguished honor of graduating Holy Rosary as faith-filled students, committed, academic learners and active, responsible citizens.
We were able to welcome back 100% of the student body for in-person learning. This provided an opportunity for the school community to continue all the milestones and traditions that define an eighth-grade year.
With 1:1 devices and upgraded technology infrastructure, the students were able to complete their major capstones such as The Proteus Research Project, Science Fair Project, May Crowning and the Rite of Passage Experience (ROPE) presentations.
The Class of 2022 was a class of service to the community. They led and participated in multiple service learning projects including The Ride for Marc, Adopt a Family at Christmas, Get Outside Fun Run, Dance4Cancer, and Kids Against Hunger. The most impactful service learning project was the Kids Against Hunger project where the students managed the project for the student body. They created food packets for children affected by the Russian war against Ukraine.
This experience was highlighted in the Class of 2022’s ROPES reflections and was a response to the school’s mission statement that the students understand who they are and an appreciation for what they can contribute to the world.
“We are very proud of the Holy Rosary Class of 2022,” Principal Fely Fajardo said. “They lived through a historic pandemic during their formative middle school years.”
“This class has learned to persevere and be resilient to change. We challenge our students to live the Student Learning Expectations daily. We call on them to be faith-filled students, committed, academic learners and active responsible citizens.”
Holy Rosary offers a special ‘thank you’ to the parents, benefactors and community for the continuous support of the students.
