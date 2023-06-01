Holy Rosary School’s Class of 2023 was a class of service to the community. They led and participated in multiple service learning projects, including The Ride for Marc Lucio Tuition Scholarship, Adopt a Family at Christmas, Get Outside Fun Run, Antioch Arbor Day Tree Planting Project and Kids Against Hunger.
The most impactful service learning project was the Kids Against Hunger project in which the students managed the project for the student body. They created food packets for children affected by the Russian-Ukraine war. This experience was highlighted in the Class of 2023’s ROPES reflections and was a response to the school’s mission statement that the students understand who they are and an appreciation for what they can contribute to the world.
“We are very proud of the Holy Rosary Class of 2023,” Principal Fajardo said. “They experienced a historic pandemic during their formative middle school years. This class has learned to persevere and be resilient to change. We challenge our students to live the Student Learning Expectations daily. We call on them to be faith-filled students, committed, academic learners and active responsible citizens.”
