Honoring 30 years of service
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Brian Helmick, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire chief, left, recognized Battalion Chief Jeff Burris for his 30 years of service to the district during a fire board meeting in Brentwood, Wednesday, Sept. 11. Burris got his start with the Byron Fire District in September 1988.

