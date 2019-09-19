Brian Helmick, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire chief, left, recognized Battalion Chief Jeff Burris for his 30 years of service to the district during a fire board meeting in Brentwood, Wednesday, Sept. 11. Burris got his start with the Byron Fire District in September 1988.
