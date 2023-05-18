Honoring the past by paying it forward

Photo by Chris Campos

The Improved Order of Redmen works with local schools on projects, with the Chamber of Commerce, and with Alzheimer’s and American Heart Associations, and they are looking for more volunteers.

OAKLEY – Proud of their anachronistic name that’s rooted in Revolutionary history, a local service group – Oakley’s Red Men Hall – practices their patriotism through service.

They work with local schools on projects, with the Chamber of Commerce, and with Alzheimer’s and American Heart Associations.

Their annual Pilgrimage To Faith Of Our Fathers Chapel, erected at Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pa., is an annual meeting to renew and strengthen the beliefs in what they call the American way of life and to memorialize the principles of the Founding Fathers.

