Honoring the past by paying it forward

OAKLEY – Proud of their anachronistic name that’s rooted in Revolutionary history, a local service group – Oakley’s Red Men Hall – practices their patriotism through service.
They work with local schools on projects, with the Chamber of Commerce, and with Alzheimer’s and American Heart Associations.
Their annual Pilgrimage To Faith Of Our Fathers Chapel, erected at Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pa., is an annual meeting to renew and strengthen the beliefs in what they call the American way of life and to memorialize the principles of the Founding Fathers.
Their ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery pays tribute to unknown soldiers and Americans who have fallen in battle to protect freedom.
These are the types of projects for which the Improved Order of Red Men is looking for new members to contribute to and that can help continue their centuries-old tradition of charity work in the Brentwood area.
The Improved Order of Red Men is America’s oldest fraternal organization, is a non-profit fraternal organization devoted to inspiring a greater love for the United States along with the principles of American liberty. Chartered by Congress and in partnership with the Degree of Pocahontas, their women’s auxiliary, together they both support various charitable, youth, and educational programs.
Located on 1403 Main St. in Oakley near Live Oak Avenue, longtime active member Jane Crockett says that they are responsible for doing a lot of charitable work, such as working with local schools for various projects and working with the Chamber of Commerce.
“We focus on the love of our country and being responsible to our friends,” said member Jane Crockett. “I’ve met a lot of wonderful friends over the years. It’s a good place to go to and have a place to go to be with your friends.”
The only rule new members must follow is “Believing in your country,” Tate said. “There are no set rules. We hope that if you are a citizen that you believe in and love your country. We don’t reject anyone. We welcome membership for sure.”
The group has more than 70 members with a dozen or so attending meetings on the first and third Thursdays every month at 6 p.m. at their building, which is surrounded by a cyclone fence “for our own protection and security,” said member Jane Crockett. The first meeting is all business and the second meeting is strictly social and meaningful, Tate said. “We make greeting cards for veterans, make crafts, and play cards. We are also active in Oakley parades. We participate in the Portuguese parade once a year. There used to be a baseball team that used to be successful.”
They said the name ‘Redmen’ and its image has not caused any problems. “This day and age problems can erupt,” said member Brian Tate. But nothing has happened, and I hope that stays that way. The Redmen name is because they threw the tea overboard during the Boston Tea Party and they dressed like Indians. They didn’t want the Indians to take blame for it. But they still kept the name. We have no animosity against any race.”
• Native Americans are not the only people allowed to join, Tate said. “Anyone can join. It’s open membership and we welcome new members. We are a family oriented group.”
• Membership dues are $35 per year for the men; $12 for women.
According to their website, the Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) traces its roots back to 1765 and are descended from the Sons of Liberty political organization. Patterning themselves after the Iroquois Confederacy and its democratic governing body, the group worked underground and concealed their identities to help establish freedom and liberty during the early colonial days.
In 1847 in Baltimore, Md., the various local tribes came together and formed a national organization called the Grand Council of the United States. With this formation, the Improved Order of Red Men soon spread, and within 30 years, State Great Councils spread to 21 states with membership reaching 150,000. By the mid-1920’s, the IORM grew to a half-million members with tribes in 46 states.
Conversely, The Degree of Pocahontas is the women’s affiliate of The Improved Order of Red Men. Taking its name from Pocahontas, the daughter of the powerful Native American Chief Powhatan of the Algonquian Indian Tribe, and representing grace, beauty, virtue and kindness of heart, Degree of Pocahontas was formed in 1885 with councils springing up across the United States. The Degree of Pocahontas engages in fraternal and social affairs and provides a program for women seeking an ideal fraternal association, while also providing family-oriented programs and charitable projects and teach by example in the traditional American Way of Life, according to their website.
Both The Improved Order of Red Men and The Degree of Pocahontas share similar beliefs, which include love and respect for the American Flag, the preservation of the Nation by defending and upholding the principle of free government, creating and inspiring a greater love for America and the democratic way of life, and providing help through organized charitable programs by linking members together in a common bond of brotherhood and friendship. Additional beliefs of the Degree of Pocahontas include perpetuating the legends and traditions of a once-vanishing race.
According to Crockett, their goals are to pay attention to the needs of country and to help out in the community, while refraining from getting into politics, since their goal is to unite and support the community, not create conflict.
“We are a political order, but then again, we respect one’s wishes,” said Crockett. “It’s the same as our religion, but to each their own, we don’t preach it. We have our own choices and beliefs, but we all unite in harmony, and respect everyone and where they come from and what they do. We don’t try to imply one particular religion or belief one way or the other.”
Other primary goals of both the IORM and The Degree of Pocahontas are to promote patriotism and the American Way of Life – “showing respect for the American Flag, showing respect for one another and one’s beliefs, working with and honoring veterans and working to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they’ve made for our country,” Crockett said – and to provide social activities for the members and provide support for various charitable programs.
Their activities include:
• A Flag Recognition Program, which is a program to honor those patriotic Americans who display the flag regularly.
• Faith Of Our Fathers Chapel, which is a chapel erected at Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania to memorialize the ideals and principles of the Founding Fathers of the United States.
• The week of Dec. 16 is designated as National Red Men’s Week, which commemorates the Boston Tea Party of 1773.
• Princess Pocahontas Memorial Day, which is an annual meeting held every March at the Princess Pocahontas Statue in Gloucester, Virginia to honor Pocahontas and the life of grace, beauty and virtue that is exemplified as a pattern for the Degree of Pocahontas.
Furthermore, to help generate income and keep the group going strong locally, boutiques and fundraisers are held.
“They were a nice group of people and they try to do a lot of community outreach,” said Antioch resident and volunteer Judianne Abramson. “I had a booth where I sold small batches of roasted nuts. I sold savory, spicy and sweet walnuts, pecans and cashews. Some of the other booths were selling soap, jewelry, cookies, and other arts and craft things. It was so much fun and a great sense of community. We had a great group of people working together.”
According to Crockett, it is hoped that awareness can be raised in the community to help generate interest in the Improved Order of the Red Men and Degree of Pocahontas, as they remain active in the community with charitable work and other projects.
“I’ve been a member since 1958,” added Crockett. “It’s been a good number of years. I’ve met many friends and lost a lot of friends that were active for many years. I put my heart and soul into it like the members before me. I’ve been really proud to work so hard to have our own home. I think it is a great group. We live in such a great country.”
More information on The Improved Order of the Red Men and Degree of Pocahontas can be found at the following link http://www.redmen.org/. Further information for the Oakley Red Man Pocahontas Hall can be found by calling (925) 303-9990. A Facebook link to their page and upcoming events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/617155818464195/events
