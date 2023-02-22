Hope Hospice offers classes and support

Photo courtesy of Hope Hospice

The Hike for Hope is an annual memorial hike and fundraiser that generates support for Hope Hospice.

Dealing with the loss of a loved one can cause overwhelming grief to those left behind. Hope Hospice and Health Services has opened its virtual doors to anyone in need of grief support, including those who do not have someone in the organization’s hospice services.

In addition to grief support, Hope Hospice is also offering its virtual family caregiver classes to anyone who needs them. These classes and support groups are all free and open to the public, thanks to grants and donations made to the organization.

One way they raise money to operate is through events such as the upcoming Hike for Hope on May 6 at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore.

