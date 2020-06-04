HOPE House (HH) of Brentwood, a ministry of the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church (BCUMC), is stepping up its efforts to meet an increased demand for food during a time when many of its volunteers are unable to work.
HOPE stands for Hope, Opportunity, Prayer and Encouragement and provides food and clothing to those in need. Many of its volunteers were part of the at-risk community and observed the shelter-in-place orders issued in March, leaving the organization short-staffed. Fortunately, others stepped up to fill the holes.
“I began volunteering when the pandemic started,” said Larry Schaffer, a member of BCUMC. “When you volunteer here, you learn some things real quick — when you ask a volunteer to do something, they say ‘thank you,’ and if you’re standing still in here, you’re in the way.”
Schaffer said he has enjoyed his time working at HOPE House and has been moved by the generosity he has seen from people who don’t have much to give.
Jerry Walton is the director of HH and said volunteers are working overtime to help feed the hungry in their community and others have stepped forward to support the organization financially.
“We started out in 2010 with 50 — 100 families, but now we are up to over 500 families,” Walton said. “Most people leave here with 75 to 80 lbs of food.”
HH covers a broad area from Antioch to Byron. Clients who hope to receive food register with HH, stating how many people are in their households, as that dictates the amount of food they take home.
Before the pandemic, clients were able to come into HH and “shop” for their food, but now safety precautions have been put in place to protect volunteers and clients. The new rules call for clients to line up outside and receive premade bags of food. Walton said he and his fellow workers make up 150 or more bags of food each day to hand out. They work hard to ensure everyone leaves with dry goods, produce and dairy products. Meat is harder to come by due to its greater expense, but the City of Brentwood recently granted HH $5,000, and Walton said he plans to use the money to purchase meat.
“There are so many good deeds here,” Walton said. “It takes a lot of volunteers to do what we do, and without them we couldn’t do it. We are always looking for volunteers.”
HH works with local farmers, grocery stores, the Contra Costa Solano Food Bank and other partners to provide for its clients Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon. Clients can come one per week to receive food or clothing. Donations of food, clothing or money are always welcome, as are new volunteers. HH is located at 218 Pine St., in Brentwood. For more information or to donate, call 925-202-5203 or visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_HopeHouse.
