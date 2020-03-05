Horsing around with donkey basketball
Photo by Aly Brown

The Liberty High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter recently hosted donkey basketball Tuesday, March 3. Crowds packed in to watch students and teachers from Liberty ride donkeys to play a game of basketball in the old gym. The donkeys — wearing rubber shoes made from old contractors’ boots their handlers called the animals’ “tennis shoes” — were brought in by Donkey Sports Inc., a company based in Entiat, Washington. Donkey Sports travels with the donkeys for donkey basketball season three months of the year. Seen here are Liberty teachers Jen and Jon Heinz (also the basketball coach), who joined the fun.

[Photos] Donkey Basketball at Liberty High School

1 of 22

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags