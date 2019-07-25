Hot night, cool Creamsicle
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Macy Cox enjoys a frosty Creamsicle on a warm evening in Brentwood’s City Park. Macy and her family were there to enjoy a concert by the Briefcase Blues Band, a Blues Brothers tribute band who performed on Friday, July 19.

