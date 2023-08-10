Hot pickleball courts to get shade

Submitted photo

Discovery Bay pickleball players donated $5,520 towards new shade structures for the courts at the community center.

Discovery Bay pickleball players donated $5,520 towards new shade structures for the courts at the town’s community center.

The shade structures will mirror the existing ones, giving the pickleball courts a cohesive overall look.

The donation came from Discovery Bay Recreation and Sports, Inc. (DBRSI) – formerly known as the Discovery Bay Pickleball Club – a group of like-minded players who promote and support athletic pursuits on the Delta. Though not limited to it, the group mainly focuses on pickleball, one of America’s fastest growing racket sports, according to The Sports & Fitness Industry Association. DBRSI members work to raise funds, organize play and hold tournaments.

