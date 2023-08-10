Hot pickleball courts to get shade

Discovery Bay pickleball players donated $5,520 towards new shade structures for the courts at the town’s community center.
The shade structures will mirror the existing ones, giving the pickleball courts a cohesive overall look.
The donation came from Discovery Bay Recreation and Sports, Inc. (DBRSI) – formerly known as the Discovery Bay Pickleball Club – a group of like-minded players who promote and support athletic pursuits on the Delta. Though not limited to it, the group mainly focuses on pickleball, one of America’s fastest growing racket sports, according to The Sports & Fitness Industry Association. DBRSI members work to raise funds, organize play and hold tournaments.
“I think this is a great cooperation and good fellowship with the town,” said DBRSI Social Director Barbara Elliott, noting players drag in four pop-up tents each day to keep themselves cool. “I know this will be awesome for the players … the new structures will be so helpful, especially in this extreme heat because without shade, no one will come out and play.”
The town is cooperating with DBRSI by facilitating the job and throwing in $2,400 of its own money from the 2019 Hofmann Building Company settlement. The Town of Discovery Bay was awarded $1.3 million with the caveat the money must be used specifically on the community center.
Discovery Bay Assistant General Manager Allan Cantando said the project is underway and going well.
“Working with the group has been wonderful,” he said. “They have brought a lot of great ideas and good back and forth and this is a win-win … We definitely enjoy working with our stakeholders, and this is a positive thing and we appreciate that Discovery Bay Recreation and Sports came to us with that and offered that, and it’s wonderful.”
This donation from DBRSI is the latest in a long list that includes $30,000 to help resurface two tennis courts and convert them into six pickleball courts, as well as the donation of benches and previous shade structures.
The timing on the project was planned to coincide with some repair works being done on the courts. Still under warranty, the company that resurfaced them two years ago has pulled up some damaged areas, including where the shade structure will go. Both the town and DBRSI felt it was best to start the shade structure project now to avoid damage to the newly finished courts. Construction began this week and should be completed within the next month.
The shade structures will be made of three rectangular sail shade covers measuring 8 feet by 20 feet, secured to eight 10-foot poles. The cost of the poles is covered by the club’s donation, the labor to install them is covered by the town’s money. The sail shades themselves will cost a further $1,500, which the club will also cover with a future donation.
“Our fundraising efforts have primarily been because the Town of Discovery Bay does not have tax revenue to support recreational things,” said DBRSI Secretary Bob Lyman. “So our goal is to maintain those courts and improve them if necessary, so when and if there’s maintenance needed, we would hope to have the funds to make sure that gets done.”
The club has more than 200 members, with regularly scheduled games Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Club members also enjoy weekly social activities built around playing pickleball, and offer introductory lessons for free to first-time players. The club also plans to host a tournament Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
Pickleball was invented by three fathers in 1965 near Seattle who were looking for ways to occupy their children during the summer, according to PickeballUSA. Enthusiasm for the sport quickly grew into today’s version of the game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and racquetball. Two to four players use paddles to hit a plastic over a net on a court that is about half the size of a tennis court. Due to the smaller size of the playing area and the lighter ball, pickleball is considered a good sport for people who are unable to cover a larger tennis court, but still want the active movement that comes with a racket sport.
“We welcome new players,” Elliott said. “We are out here to bring the community together … pickleball is a good way to get your steps in and your heart rate up, and it’s a great social sport. You meet the nicest people.”
The Discovery Bay Community Center is at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., Discovery Bay.
