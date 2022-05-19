How Marla got her groove back creating parody videos to capture smiles

When The Press seniors columnist Marla Luckhardt and her husband began producing music video parodies to maintain contact with family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, they had no idea that they would become a hit with the public.
The couple have created nearly 600 videos on social media, some accumulating as many as 1,500 views and drawing the attention of such high-profile stars as Linda Ronstadt, Huey Lewis, and Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary, Luckhardt said.
“I’m grateful we can bring some laughter, memories and comic relief, especially to the sweet seniors in our audience who aren’t able to get out much,” said Luckhardt in an e-mail. “They love the oldies. Our youngest viewer is 6 and the oldest is 105. It’s a privilege to entertain them through this venue.”
The couple began making videos in a room in their house, but their ideas and enthusiasm grew with their audience.
“We moved into the garage and incorporated mannequins, backdrops, lights, bubble and fog machines, a disco ball and strobe lights,” said Luckhardt. “[We now perform] songs from every genre: rock, folk, jazz, country, contemporary, pop, rap (although one rap song was enough), doo wop, Broadway, movie theme songs, songs by male and female groups and holiday songs.”
Luckhardt memorizes one song each day to create as many videos as possible and even takes requests for songs of four minutes’ duration and less.
“I replay the lyric video of each requested song about ten times to memorize the lyrics,” said Luckhardt. “Then I can recite the lyrics as if reading them in my head while recording. It’s great exercise for the brain and short-term memory, which usually begin to fail most older folks at some point. The filing cabinets of our brain fill up.”
Luckhardt is the lip-syncer in her family’s production company; her husband is the announcer and technical adviser, and her mannequins Morgan, Stanley and Melissa are dressed up to fit the parts for each video. She finds most of their accessories on Amazon, and at thrift stores and garage sales, but also finds or makes items at home.
She has created a daily guessing game to accompany their videos, sending clues to the public about upcoming performances.
“First I post the day’s video. A few hours later, I post a clue for the next day’s song and guest star. It’s usually a synonym or some other hint,” Luckhardt said. “People guess online or text me. Since my videos and clues are posted publicly on my page, anyone can see them and guess.”
Their videos have been viewed at Brentwood’s local senior activities center and by friends in other countries, as well as by the aforementioned stars.
“Both the Janis Joplin and Three Dog Night videos exceeded 1,500 views,” said Luckhardt. “Most of the videos that we produced during the pandemic have been seen by about 300 to 500 people. Now we get between 100 and 500 views per video on average. We also have people watching on Instagram and now on YouTube under ‘Grandma Marla’s lip synching videos’.”
Their virtual fame, however, apparently isn’t going to their heads.
The goal of each of the Luchhardts’ videos is just to put a smile on at least one person’s face.
“Our main goal is to bring joy and laughter into everyone’s day,” said Luckhardt.
To view a compilation of the Luckhardts’ videos, visit https://bit.ly/3sDv3Wn.
