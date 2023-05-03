How to keep your kids busy this summer
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Summer is right around the corner, and to go with breaks from school, clear skies, backyard barbecues, and seasonally warmer weather comes with a wide variety of summertime activities for students and children of all ages for East County residents. Here is a list of select activities in the coming months available for Oakley, Brentwood, and Antioch residents.

OAKLEY

Oakley will be hosting several weeks of Summer Fun Camp at the Oakley Recreation Center at 1250 O’Hara Ave. Children ages 6-11 will be treated to fun, games, crafts, and more, and are encouraged to bring a bag lunch, a snack, water, a towel, sunscreen, and clothes in which they can get wet. Additionally, a Youth Core camp will also be held simultaneously with the Summer Fun Camp as middle and high school students will participate in a variety of community services such as litter clean-up, weed pulling, and painting over graffiti during the morning and traditional camp activities such as sports, games, water activities, and arts and crafts during the afternoon. Furthermore, participants have the opportunity to earn trips on the last day of the week based on attendance and behavior. Due to limited space, residents are encouraged to register as quickly as possible, as the deadline to register is the Friday before each week of camp. According to Oakley Recreation Manager Lindsey Bruno, it is likely that all of the available sessions will be filled before camp starts in June.

