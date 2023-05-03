How to keep your kids busy this summer

Summer is right around the corner, and to go with breaks from school, clear skies, backyard barbecues, and seasonally warmer weather comes with a wide variety of summertime activities for students and children of all ages for East County residents. Here is a list of select activities in the coming months available for Oakley, Brentwood, and Antioch residents.
Oakley will be hosting several weeks of Summer Fun Camp at the Oakley Recreation Center at 1250 O’Hara Ave. Children ages 6-11 will be treated to fun, games, crafts, and more, and are encouraged to bring a bag lunch, a snack, water, a towel, sunscreen, and clothes in which they can get wet. Additionally, a Youth Core camp will also be held simultaneously with the Summer Fun Camp as middle and high school students will participate in a variety of community services such as litter clean-up, weed pulling, and painting over graffiti during the morning and traditional camp activities such as sports, games, water activities, and arts and crafts during the afternoon. Furthermore, participants have the opportunity to earn trips on the last day of the week based on attendance and behavior. Due to limited space, residents are encouraged to register as quickly as possible, as the deadline to register is the Friday before each week of camp. According to Oakley Recreation Manager Lindsey Bruno, it is likely that all of the available sessions will be filled before camp starts in June.
“Earlier this year, our City Council approved the use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to provide one free week of summer camp for Oakley youth, as well as one free class session so parents have some great opportunities to get their kids engaged and having fun this summer,” said Bruno. “We will have approximately 90 children each week at camp for around 450 all summer.”
Oakley’s summer camp runs from Monday, June 19 to Friday, July 21. All camps will be from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, with the exception of the week of Monday June 26 (Monday through Thursday), and Monday July 3 (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Oakley residents qualify for one free week of camp for their children as residents must submit proof of residency. Residents interested may register at the Oakley Recreation Center and must submit proof of residency. A utility bill may be used to verify residency if a driver’s license doesn’t show an Oakley address. Oakley residents get one free week of camp for their children, however, if parents would like their child to attend more than one week of camp, it is $75 for Oakley residents, and $85 for non-Oakley residents.
For children ages 4 to 6 and from grades 1-6, children are encouraged to bring a lunch, snack water, sunscreen, a swimsuit, and a towel for a plethora of activities designed to develop social interaction, and encourage personal growth while creating a fun and safe environment in the city of Brentwood at the Community Center at 35 Oak St. downtown. The cost is $212 for residents and $232 for non-residents for 1st through 6th graders, and $190 for residents and $250 for non-residents for children ages 4 to 6. Programs are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 3 .p.m for 1st through 6th graders and 8:30-11:30 a.m. for the age 4 to 6 minicamp. The programs include:
- Week 1 – “It’s A Pirate’s Life For Me”
- Week 2 – “Spirit Week”
- Week 3 – “Retro: Battle of the Decades”
- Week 4 – “Party In The USA”
- Week 5 – “Detective Challenge”
- Week 6 – “Lost In Space”
- Week 7– “Campers Got Talent”
Programs for children ages 7 to 13 include movie-making courses such as Live Action, Lego, Animation, Claymation, and combination courses featuring Live Action paired with Claymation and Lego paired with Animation. For children ages 13 to 16, a recreation leader in training class is being offered that allows teens to learn basic service skills, planning and implementing activities and job interview preparation in a recreational setting with the Brentwood Parks and Recreation Department. Additionally, week-long sports camps for children ages 6 to 11 include:
Basketball ($220 for residents, $247 for non-residents)
Flag Football ($176 for residents, $198 for non-residents)
Mini-Hawk (A multi-sport camp featuring baseball, basketball, soccer, and track and field. $220 for residents, $247 for non-residents)
Summer Camp Olympics (Featuring baseball, basketball, capture the flag, dodgeball, flag football, kickball, soccer, track and field, and ultimate frisbee. $220 for residents, $247 for non-residents)
Baseball ($220 for residents, $247 for non-residents)
Soccer ($220 for residents, $247 for non-residents)
Volleyball ($220 for residents, $247 for non-residents)
A variety of tennis camps featuring levels for beginners, intermediate, and advanced. ($110 for residents, $114 for non-residents, with the exception of the red ball tennis camp for beginner to intermediate students, which is $60 for residents and $62 for non-residents.)
Coyote Hills Camps will be hosting a variety of full-day summer camps for children ages 5 to 12 at the Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way, and will feature a variety of activities including swimming, games, crafts, projects, and field trips to allow children to build friendships and memories. The programs include:
“Going Green”: children will learn about flying and crawling insects, planting plants, and hiking. The program also features an in-person presentation from the SaveNature.org team. ($168 for residents, $180 for non-residents)
“Medieval Madness”: encouraging creativity and imagination and also featuring fashion, art, and activities influenced from Medieval times. This course will also feature a presentation from magician Robert Vogel featuring humor and magic tricks. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“Roaring Waters”: features a trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom ($168 for residents, $180 for non-residents)
“Junior Chef”: teaches campers to learn how to cook and bake, while also practicing kitchen safety. This program also features a trip to the Jelly Belly Factory in Fairfield. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“Out Of This World”: focuses on space and galaxy exploration. This program also features a trip to the Oakland Zoo. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“Welcome To Hollywood”: a talent showcase featuring activities and crafts based on Hollywood themes. The program will also feature a visit from the Ultimate Game Truck where campers can play video games on one of the trucks’ six 3D screens with six video game consoles and featuring 50 of today’s most popular video games. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“Wipe Out”: dedicated to obstacle courses, team challenges, races, and other surprises. This program will also feature a visit to the Rock n’ Jump indoor trampoline park in Brentwood. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents).
For ages 6-10, Antioch Youth Sports Camp also offers to teach young athletes the importance of teamwork, health, and wellness through a variety of sports including basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, and track and field. Campers are recommended to bring a bag lunch, two snacks, bottled water, and comfortable athletic shoes, as well as a swimsuit, sunscreen, and a towel for swim days, with life jackets required and provided for all campers. The following programs for the Antioch Youth Sports Camp include:
“Ultimate Wipeout”: a competitive course featuring obstacle courses, water activities, and teamwork. This will feature a special course teaching campers about various species of insects. ($168 for residents, $180 for non-residents)
“Mount Olympus”: an Olympic-inspired program featuring track and field activities including shot-put, 100-meter dash, and long jump. This course will also feature a presentation from magician Robert Vogel featuring humor and magic tricks. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“Nothin’ But Nets”: dedicated to sports with nets including basketball, soccer, field hockey, and volleyball. Campers will learn drills, rules, and skills of each sport while also engaging in small-sided games and scrimmages. This course will also feature a trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo. ($168 for residents, $180 for non-residents)
“Branching Out”: explores the outdoors and hiking. Activities include hiking on nearby trails and visiting local parks while participating in camping-theme games such as cornhole, hacky sack races, and capture the flag. This course will also feature a trip to the Jelly Belly Factory in Fairfield. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“Running Wild”: a group themed after wild animals where groups will create a pack name, symbol, and chant while competing against each other in a variety of sports. This course will also feature a trip to the Oakland Zoo. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“Minute To Win It”: dedicated to game shows American Ninja Warrior, The Floor is Lava, Global Guts, and Jeopardy featuring trivia and physical challenges. This will also feature a visit from the Ultimate Game Truck. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“The Final Countdown”: features relay races and replays many activities from all throughout the summer to send campers off on a high note “through the finish line” of the summer. This will also feature a visit to the Rock n’ Jump indoor trampoline park. ($210 for residents, $222 for non-residents)
“First Serve Tennis Camp”: For players at the beginner to intermediate level for kids ages 7-18, this program will focus on the fundamentals and movements of tennis in a fun and positive manner. Students are required to provide their own racquet; tennis balls are provided. ($130 for residents, $142 for non-residents)
“River Camp For Kids”: A camp teaching kids ages 10-17 how to kayak, stand-up paddle, and fish while also including games, lessons about water safety and the Delta ecosystem. Fishing gear will be provided, but snacks, water, and water-appropriate clothes are encouraged. This program may also include a hike to the Dow Wetlands. ($295 for residents, $307 for non-residents)
For more information, including schedules and registration information on the summer events for the respective cities, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.