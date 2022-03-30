How you can help Ukrainian refugees Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Area residents can make donations of money or supplies to these accredited charities:Red Crossredcross.org/foxforwardSave the Childrenhttps://www.savethechildren.org/Project Hopehttps://www.projecthope.org/Global Givinghttps://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/UNICEFhttps://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542Matthew 25: Ministrieshttps://m25m.org/about-us/International Medical Corpshttps://internationalmedicalcorps.org/updates/we-are-helping-people-affected-by-conflict-in-ukraine/Razom for Ukraine (Means 'together' in Ukrainian)https://www.facebook.com/RazomForUkraine/?ref=page_internalAmericareshttps://www.americares.org/emergency-program/conflict-in-ukraine/International Medical Corps (based in California)https://internationalmedicalcorps.org/emergency-response/war-in-ukraine/Project C.U.R.Ehttps://4agc.com/donation_pages/8a290f09-345f-498a-a4e5-13e69d746ce1World Central Kitchen (cooking hot meals for refugees)https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkoutVoices of the Children-https://www.voicesofthechildren.org/?page_id=294Catholic Relief Serviceshttps://www.crs.org/media-center/current-issues/ukraine-conflict-facts-and-how-helpInternational Rescue Committeehttps://help.rescue.org/donate/ukraine Don't have a facebook account? 