Ukraine

Photo courtesy of Unsplash

Area residents can make donations of money or supplies to these accredited charities:

Red Cross

redcross.org/foxforward

Save the Children

https://www.savethechildren.org/

Project Hope

https://www.projecthope.org/

Global Giving

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/

UNICEF

https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542

Matthew 25: Ministries

https://m25m.org/about-us/

International Medical Corps

https://internationalmedicalcorps.org/updates/we-are-helping-people-affected-by-conflict-in-ukraine/

Razom for Ukraine (Means 'together' in Ukrainian)

https://www.facebook.com/RazomForUkraine/?ref=page_internal

Americares

https://www.americares.org/emergency-program/conflict-in-ukraine/

International Medical Corps (based in California)

https://internationalmedicalcorps.org/emergency-response/war-in-ukraine/

Project C.U.R.E

https://4agc.com/donation_pages/8a290f09-345f-498a-a4e5-13e69d746ce1

World Central Kitchen (cooking hot meals for refugees)

https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout

Voices of the Children-

https://www.voicesofthechildren.org/?page_id=294

Catholic Relief Services

https://www.crs.org/media-center/current-issues/ukraine-conflict-facts-and-how-help

International Rescue Committee

https://help.rescue.org/donate/ukraine

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.