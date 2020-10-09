For those looking for a little adventure, Three Nunns Farm has a five-acre maze for brave enthusiasts, called Meredith’s Maze. It was created in honor of the Nunns’ late aunt Meredith, owner of The Farmer’s Daughter, who passed away in February. The maze spells out Meredith’s name and the year. There is also a smaller, easier-to-navigate maze for kids and the less-ambitious.
East County residents searching for the perfect pumpkin need look no further than their own backyard, where not one, but three locally owned pumpkin patches are ready to celebrate the fall harvest.
With corn mazes, plenty of pumpkin varieties and lots of space to spread out, a pumpkin patch can be the perfect fall activity to get the family out of the house to enjoy the fun of the season. County health and safety guidelines are in place at all three locations, and all visitors are asked to wear a mask at all times.
Smith Family Farms Pumpkin Patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31; no reservations required. The $11 entry fee not only includes a pumpkin, but grants access to live music, the autumn trail, an insect area and a pumpkin house.
Jan Smith, whose family runs the farm, said some high-touch activities have been eliminated this year, but visitors can enjoy new activities.
“We have taken COVID-19 into account, so we have tried to make it as safe as possible,” Smith said. “We have added a house made out of pumpkins you can take your picture in. We have added a pumpkin gallery where you can see decorated pumpkins; there is a gourd exposition in the barn, and all of our music now is outdoors.”
Smith said the patch has been popular this year, with visitors respecting all health and safety guidelines. She recommends coming first thing in the morning or during the week to avoid crowds.
Two miles down the road is G&S Farms Pumpkin Patch. Here, visitors can pick a pumpkin off the vine, shoot pumpkins out of the pumpkin cannons and get lost in the corn maze. G&S Farms is also hosting a costume parade at 11 a.m., on Oct. 31.
During the month of October, the pumpkin patch is closed Mondays and Tuesdays for private events; open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, by appointment only, and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, open to the public from 1 to 6 p.m.; open Saturday and Sunday to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices are available on website.
G&S Farms is located at 1151 Chestnut St., in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-634-1929 or visit https://www.gsfarms.net.
Amidst the rolling hills of southern Brentwood, Three Nunns Farm has opened in a new location off Walnut Avenue with plenty of space for visitors to keep six feet apart.
Lucy and Max Ferree get in the action as pumpkin-picking season gets underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Stella and Eva Andrade get a ride from Daron Long and Bonnie Andrade after a successful morning picking pumpkins at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Hailey Nunn discuss picking pumpkins, navigating two corn mazes and the more than 40 varieties of pumpkins grown at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Lucy and Max Ferree get in the action as pumpkin-picking season gets underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Lucy and Max Ferree get in the action as pumpkin-picking season gets underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Presley Johnson of Brentwood is ready to pick pumpkins at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Stella and Eva Andrade get a ride from Daron Long and Bonnie Andrade after a successful morning picking pumpkins at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Presley Johnson of Brentwood is ready to pick pumpkins at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Stella Andrade gets a ride in a wheelbarrow full of pumpkins as pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Eva Andrade gets a ride in a wheelbarrow full of pumpkins as pumpkin-picking season is underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Hailey Nunn — who owns the farm with her two brothers — said her family is proud to continue its Brentwood farming tradition begun in the 1880s. Three Nunns is a working farm, and visitors can expect to get a little dirty.
“It’s just so exciting to be here this year and outside and deepen people’s connection with the agricultural world and educate them,” Nunn said. “We are so happy to continue the tradition and allow people to come out and learn a little more about agriculture and experience it firsthand.”
At Three Nunns, visitors will be greeted with hand sanitizer and given the option of choosing their pumpkin from the patch up front, or paying $5 for a sanitized tractor ride to the rear of the farm, where they can pick a pumpkin as well as other seasonal fruits.
Three Nunns Farm is located at 550 Walnut Blvd., in Brentwood. They are open daily through Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 925-550-0870 or visit www.threenunns.com.
