Local nonprofit #ICANHELP has been making waves on a national level, and its influence continued in New York City’s Times Square on Giving Tuesday.
#ICANHELP — founded in 2013 by former teachers Kim Karr (Excelsior Middle School in Byron) and Matt Soeth (Kimball High School in Tracy) — is a digital-first program that works with students to help them fight negativity, bullying, harassment and other issues faced on social media and the internet.
For Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, the nonprofit utilized a billboard in Times Square to bolster its platform and teamed up with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
“In this world, there is a lot of negativity,” Judge said. “If you can draw outside those lines and spread positivity online, that’s the main goal.”
Karr said teaming up with Judge is a big credit to the work #ICANHELP is doing — and she says it’s all thanks to students.
“Truthfully, it’s been really hard to get adults to understand exactly what we all do,” she said. “Everyone just thinks that we’re just about bullying. We’re way more than that; we’re really students’ voices. It really has been students kind of getting the word out and them being the ones that are making a difference. The results are there.”
Launched in 2012, Giving Tuesday is an international day of charitable giving — the Tuesday after Thanksgiving — which fits well with #ICANHELP’s platform of “doing good.”
“While raising money is always important to a nonprofit, our main goal with Giving Tuesday this year is to raise awareness of our work, as well as the work of students across the country who are doing incredible work in their schools and using #Digital4Good,” Karr said.
#ICANHELP holds events at local schools to train parents on how to recognize how to help and empower their kids, but Karr says turnout has generally been low. However, there are now online courses available. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/icanhelponline. For other programs, visit www.icanhelpdeletenegativity.org/programs.
Karr wants a call to action for adults to realize the importance of social media and its power, for better or worse.
“It’s a totally different world,” she said. “The stresses are way different than when we were growing up. There’s way more to think about, and the mental health piece of digital wellness … we need to teach them how to control it. Suicide is the No. 2 cause of death now nationwide for 10- to 24-year-olds. Kids aren’t our future anymore; they’re our right now. We need them more than ever. We’ve created this world, this digital world, and we can’t fix it without their help. I’d love to get more companies, more adults, more parent volunteers, anything we can.”
Karr is visiting with the Oakley Rotary Club at its regular monthly meeting, Thursday, Jan. 16, to speak to them and see how they can help. The club meets at Black Bear Diner, 3201 Main St., in Oakley at 7:15 a.m.
For more information about #ICANHELP or its curriculum, visit www.icanhelpdeletenegativity.org, email kim@icanhelpdeletenegativity.org or call 925-237-1056.
