Intelligent teaching in an artificially intelligent time

Heritage High School English teacher Hillary Pedrotti has just about seen it all in her 38-year teaching career. She’s taught English in both of Brentwood’s high schools, from reading skills and English as a second language, to AP Literature, while battling tired students and tools made to make things almost too easy for those same tired students like Cliffs Notes, followed by the internet and search engines. She has also found a fair way to handle students’ cellphones in class.
“Having the internet makes you an instant expert,” Pedrotti said. “If I have a question about something, I’ll go look it up, right? Now I’m an instant expert at that thing.”
She’s dealt with several generations of students, their tricks to easier learning, and has found ways to manage this generation’s perceived attitude that “everything should be easy.”
Since late last year, Pedrotti’s latest educational tool has become artificial intelligence programs, or A.I. programs, one of which is the ever-growing ChatGPT, which some students nationally have used, from high-school through post-graduate.
“Kids get here their senior year and decide they don’t want to work that hard,” she said. “And I’m like ‘You know how easy it’s going to be in college to know how to read and think and write for what they expect you to do in college?’”
According to a study by EducationWeek, more than half of students aged 12-18 who were surveyed have used ChatGPT in some regard. In comparison, fewer than a third of the parents surveyed said they have used it, with the same amount saying they have only heard about it.
Not all students have used it, and some see the lack of the value in ChatGPT, according to some students.
“I’ve never really used it,” Heritage freshman Angelo Balestrani said. “I think it’s cool, but also you don’t learn anything from it.”
ChatGPT is a free online application that’s a language processing tool powered by AI technology. It allows the user to have human-like conversations with a chatbot, and is meant to assist with the more mundane writing tasks like writing cover letters, emails, and even writing full essays, according to Digital Trend.com.
“I understand why people use it,” Adrian Martinez, another freshman at Heritage, said. “You wouldn’t have to use most of your time writing an essay I can pay for. I understand why they would do it because they don’t want to write it themselves, using something to write it for them to get a better grade because the AI might do better than them.”
“To me, there’s this idea that learning shouldn’t be difficult,” Pedrotti said. “Like ‘I shouldn’t have to work to learn.’”
Other students have also heard that rhetoric as well.
“My generation, we’re finding stuff to help us so we wouldn’t have to do it (ourselves) and make it easier,” Martinez said. “So I understand where they’re coming from and why they’re saying what they’re saying.”
To all of the challenges that teachers face daily already, students’ use of AI applications may be one of the toughest to go up against, they said.
Pedrotti has the students use a web-based application called TurnItIn.com to submit their essays. The website uses AI-detection technology to detect if a student used programs like ChatGPT to write their essays for them. There are other apps like GPTZero, Gradescope, Copyleaks, and Originality AI that are also used by schools for AI detection. But as a long-time, experienced English teacher, Pedrotti knows what to look for that AI-detection apps could miss.
“When you put the author’s name in there, they scrape that,” she explained. “There’s a bunch of add-ins in there, which you really don’t need, so that’s the first tell and it’s not what (the students) are instructed to do. The fact that the sentences are all clean and not all convoluted and ridiculous is another tell that (the student) didn’t write this. I’ve seen the writing, it’s complicated and sometimes makes no sense. There’s always tipoffs to a teacher if they’re paying attention to why this is probably not good writing.”
While being mostly against apps like ChatGPT for essay and creative writing, Pedrotti recognizes that language-learning applications are becoming more of a tool for more mundane writing purposes like cover letters and emails.
“Famous last words, but I don’t see it as being a legitimate and comparable substitute for real human features,” Pedrotti said.
“It can do a task. It has been programmed to do a thing, which is scrape the internet looking for things.”
