While most of California is experiencing mild drought conditions, state officials have reported that Contra Costa County is experiencing severe drought conditions. To help residents reduce the water use in gardens, landscaping and lawns, Ironhouse Sanitary District (ISD) has decided to open its residential recycled water fill station early this year. The fill station is now open.
The open hours will be Tuesday and Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The fill station service is available at no charge to Oakley and Bethel Island residents. Those who live outside ISD’s service area are welcome to purchase a $25 punch card, allowing for 20 trips of up to 300 gallons of recycled water per trip.
For those who haven’t taken advantage of using recycled water for irrigation, it doesn’t take much to get started. ISD’s recycled water is safe for nearly all of your outside watering needs, including vegetable gardens, fruit trees and even washing cars.
Many people believe that a 300-gallon tank, seen on the back of many local pick-up trucks over the past few years, is necessary to get recycled water. However, many different containers can be used to bring recycled water home from ISD’s recycled water fill station. Some residents have gone as far as bringing gallon containers, covered 5-gallon buckets, and even 30-gallon drums—all of which can be purchased at local hardware stores.
A pickup truck isn’t even necessary for bringing recycled water home. Many users drive their cars in and fill up their containers and load them in their trunks. ISD allows users to bring home anywhere from 1 gallon to 300 gallons a trip and make as many trips as they’d like during fill station open hours.
New signups are available and require a short training session on how to use recycled water. Those interested can call 925-625-2279 or email isdoutreach@isd.us.com to make an appointment. Proof of current residential address is required.
The city of Brentwood also has opened its recycled water fill station at the wastewater treatment plant, 2251 Elkins Way, for City of Brentwood utility customers. Recycled water is wastewater that has received extensive treatment in order to be used for many non-potable water uses such as landscape irrigation. The use of recycled water for this purpose is a way for customers to help meet state mandated regulations to reduce potable water use.
Recycled water should never be used to drink or prepare food. It can be used to water your trees, gardens, lawns, wash cars, paths and various other watering needs. All plants can be watered with recycled water.
This includes edible plants such as fruit trees, vegetables and herbs. All fruits, vegetables and herbs, however, should be washed with potable water before eating.
It is also important that residents do not use recycled water for cooking or use it in the kitchen and not use it for bathing or showering, filling swimming pools or spas, or cleaning or filling up children’s water toys.
ISD’s residential recycled water fill station is located at 450 Walnut Meadows Drive. Cross streets are Rose Avenue, Main Street and Districts Way. For more information on container types, see ISDs website at https://www.ironhousesanitarydistrict.com/236/Recycled-Water-Fill-Stations.
All county mandated COVID-19 protocols will continue to stay in place at the recycled water fill stations.
