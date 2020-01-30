Ironhouse Sanitary District takes top honors

Members of the Ironhouse Sanitary District (ISD) staff recently attended the California Water Environment Association (CWEA) San Francisco Bay Section’s (SFBS) annual awards night and banquet, taking home six of the evening’s most prestigious awards, including Plant of the Year and Collections System of the Year.
“We’re honored to receive these awards,” said Chad Davisson, ISD general manager. “I’m incredibly proud of our staff and the work they do every day to protect our community and our environment.”
The District previously received the CWEA Plant of the Year award from the SFBS and the Plant Overall: Plant of the Year award from the CWEA (state) in 2017. The District was also previously recognized at the regional level for the Collection System of the Year.
Of over 20 categories for CWEA awards, ISD won Plant of the Year (small category), Collection System of the Year (small category), Supervisor of the Year (Collections Superintendent Louis Solana), Collections Person of the Year (Ian Robertson) and Operator of the Year (Adrian Vazquez). For a joint agency campaign entitled No Wipes in the Pipes, ISD –– along with Delta Diablo (Antioch-Pittsburg), City of Brentwood (Sanitary District), Byron Sanitary District and Town of Discovery Bay (Sanitary District) –– also received the Community Engagement and Outreach: Project of the Year award.
CWEA has been California’s leader in wastewater training and certification since 1927 and is a nonprofit organization with state and local chapters. The organization is dedicated to the educational development of its members, who are wastewater professionals. CWEA conducts training, disseminates information, produces training manuals and tests for competency.
The awards program seeks to recognize outstanding achievements within the wastewater field, improve the professional status of all personnel working in the wastewater industry and related fields as well as stimulate public awareness of the importance of wastewater treatment to public health and the water environment.
