BRENTWOOD – Jerry Marquez has been promoted to Relationship Manager BAC Community Bank, taking advantage of his years of expertise with the bank's customers.
As part of the BAC for eight years, Marquez has held various roles, including branch management and central banking operations. This promotion reflects his contributions and commitment to delivering quality service to the clients.
Marquez enjoys building meaningful relationships within the community, a quality influenced by his growing up in a small farming town. He carries this spirit into his new role, embracing the small-town essence that has made BAC Community Bank a cornerstone of Brentwood and surrounding Contra Costa County communities.
As a Relationship Manager, Marquez will cater to the diverse financial needs of existing and new bank customers for the Stockon-based bank.
“We are confident that the passion, expertise, and dedication Jerry Marquez demonstrates will continue to contribute to the success of our clients and reinforce the position of BAC Community Bank as a trusted community financial institution,” said Eddie Lira, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer.
Marquez said he is excited to assume this new responsibility and looks forward to further strengthening the connections between BAC Community Bank and the communities it serves. "I am truly honored by this opportunity to serve as a Relationship Manager," he said. "My aim is to build enduring customer partnerships, providing each client with personalized financial solutions to help them achieve their goals."
Marquez can be reached at (925) 634-2113.
