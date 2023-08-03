Jerry Marquez

BRENTWOOD Jerry Marquez has been promoted to Relationship Manager BAC Community Bank, taking advantage of his years of expertise with the bank's customers.

As part of the BAC for  eight years, Marquez has held various roles, including branch management and central banking operations. This promotion reflects his  contributions and commitment to delivering quality service to the clients.

Marquez enjoys building meaningful relationships within the community, a quality influenced by his growing up in a small farming town. He carries this spirit into his new role, embracing the small-town essence that has made BAC Community Bank a cornerstone of Brentwood and surrounding Contra Costa County communities.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.