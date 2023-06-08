Jessie A. Nudelman promoted to Partner
Photo courtesy of Murchison & Cumming, LLP

Murchison & Cumming, LLP is pleased to announce that Jessie A. Nudelman has been elevated to Partner. Nudelman is an accomplished Northern California trial attorney with extensive experience representing clients involved in complex tort litigation. Her expertise has been utilized in a wide range of the firm’s practice areas, across multiple industries, including general liability matters, motor vehicle and trucking accidents, premises liability, construction and design defect, fire loss, wrongful death, and landlord-tenant disputes. On behalf of our entire partnership, our congratulations to Jessie A. Nudelman on her well-deserved achievement. To reach Murchison & Cumming go to www.murchisonlaw.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.