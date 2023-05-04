Jewish holiday of Shavuot to be celebrated with dairy flair this month

At a unique crossroads between religion and cuisine, the Holiday of Shavuot, celebrating the Giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai over 3,300 years ago, has become a celebration of fine dairy cuisine as well. Shavuot is celebrated for two days, and this year the holiday celebrated on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and May 27 at 5 p.m. daily.
The Shavuot celebration is free of charge and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. But organizers say an RSVP is appreciated. There is a special program and prizes for children.
As the Torah was given, and the laws of kosher dining were first received, the Jewish People were not yet capable of properly preparing beef and poultry and as such ate dairy. The rest is history.
Cheesecakes, ravioli, lasagna, Greek salad and cheese blintzes all take center stage during this ancient celebration. Some suggest that this has contributed to the renewed popularity this holiday has seen.
What is the holiday of Shavuot? More than 3,300 years ago, the Jewish people received the Torah from G-d at Mount Sinai.
Shavuot means “weeks” and marks the completion of the seven-week counting period between Passover and Shavuot. Shavuot customs include all-night Torah study, listening to the recitation of the Ten Commandments, the reading of the Book of Ruth, eating dairy products and adorning the synagogue and home with flowers.
When thinking Jewish holidays, Passover, Chanukah and Yom Kippur come to mind. But Shavuot is considered one of Judaism’s major holidays and was a “pilgrimage” when all of Israel would travel to Jerusalem to celebrate in the Temple.
“No, it isn’t all about the food,” said Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid of the Chabad Jewish Center.
“What is important is that the community is joining together, hearing the Ten Commandments and celebrating the Torah. But the good food certainly helps.”
The Chabad Jewish center welcomes the community to its annual Ice Cream Party & Dairy Buffet on Friday, May 26 at 5 p.m.
