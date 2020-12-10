K & Co. Family Jewelers closing

2020 has been a year of extreme challenges for the Neciuk family at K & Co. Family Jewelers, so when asked why they are closing down their successful jewelry shop here in downtown Brentwood, Rich and Katrina Neciuk had some good reasons.
Rich explained, the Neciuk family has been in the jewelry business for over 60 years here in California. They’ve seen the ups and downs, economic growth and economic downturn, but the events of this year have definitely forced them to take a hard look at the business and future goals as a business and as a family. In July of this year, Rich lost his father and mentor in this business to the coronavirus, and this really made an impact on his family. This event as well as having to shut down for a number of months for the pandemic, shutting down for potential protests on more than one occasion, and the ever-growing costs of doing business and living in California have finally taken its toll. That’s what prompted Rich and Katrina to make the decision to close down their shop here in Brentwood and relocate the business to Eagle, Idaho. Rich explained the overall cost of living was enough to convince him, but other factors were simply the icing on the cake.
That being said, Rich and Katrina are still going to miss this town. Rich said he fell in love with Brentwood from the first day he arrived here. It was a small-town feel with enough amenities to compete with the big towns of the bay area without the big town cost. He wishes all the best for their clients and both Rich and Katrina want to thank all of their clients in Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay, Antioch, and beyond for their support all these years. They will miss you all, except for the ones that are planning to move up to Idaho with them.
So come in today and give Rich and Katrina your well wishes and Bon Voyage, and while you’re at it enjoy up to 60% off their entire inventory from Nov. 25 – Feb. 28. Exact closing date to be determined in February.
– Submitted by K & Co. Family Jewelers
