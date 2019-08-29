Keeping residents safe
Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

Discovery Bay resident deputies Sarah Bollard and Alison Kotchevar manned an information booth in front of Safeway on Thursday, August 22, to educate residents about auto burglaries, which tend to spike during the summer months. “This is to continue education on how to prevent crime,” said Lt. Matthew Foley of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies paused for a moment to pose with some of the smaller citizens under their protection. From left to right: Bollard, Holly Van Hook, 8, Harper Van Hook, 6, Hannah Van Hook, 5, Hunter Van Hook, 4 and Kotchevar.

