Kickball helps build small community at La Paloma

La Paloma's students played against the teachers in the inaugural students vs. staff kickball game Thursday afternoon in Brentwood.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Of the 148 students on the La Paloma High School campus in Brentwood, 100 tried to sign up to play a game of kickball on Thursday, Aug. 31, and all of the nearly two dozen teachers participated as well.

“I’m still shocked at how it turned out,” basketball head coach Ron Jackson said. “We had a signup sheet that had seven people. All of a sudden, we got 25.”

“At the beginning of the year, kids don’t always know each other. We only have a super small population that do know each other that returned to us,”  principal Rachel Hancock said. “So this is mainly to promote a healthy school climate and to have a lot of fun. They’ve been doing great and it’s been a fantastic school year so far.”

