Kickball helps build small community at La Paloma

Of the 148 students on the La Paloma High School campus in Brentwood, 100 tried to sign up to play a game of kickball on Thursday, Aug. 31, and all of the nearly two dozen teachers participated as well.
“I’m still shocked at how it turned out,” basketball head coach Ron Jackson said. “We had a signup sheet that had seven people. All of a sudden, we got 25.”
“At the beginning of the year, kids don’t always know each other. We only have a super small population that do know each other that returned to us,” principal Rachel Hancock said. “So this is mainly to promote a healthy school climate and to have a lot of fun. They’ve been doing great and it’s been a fantastic school year so far.”
Part of the good feeling stemmed from the students doing something they don't normally do – playing a home game. Sort of.
The home of the Doves got its first taste of home sports action in the inaugural students vs. staff kickball game on campus late Thursday morning. More than 20 students played versus the teachers and support staff team that included Jackson and Hancock.
“We have a leadership group run by (leadership teacher Kristen Capps) and they called me in to ask what activities we should be doing with leadership,” Jackson said. “I said ‘what about a good, old fashioned kickball game, just to get the thing going then we can do something every semester.’”
Both teams’ lineups alternated from girl to boy with the 20 students and the staff getting to the plate at least twice. The rules were that of traditional kickball, with the students not playing simply hanging out around the school’s field behind the main campus.
On the field, both sides really got into the game. Both the teachers and the students threw verbal jabs at each other after big kicks, bigger outs, and the nearly-too-often missed throws to first.
“It was fun,” said senior basketball captain Ty Duggins. “There was a lot of talk and it was really fun.”
Off the field, the game was used to further build the school’s community.
“That’s one of the things that Mrs. Capps stresses the fact that the things that you do here on campus are going to reflect outside of school,” Jackson said. “They can build a community within themselves that’ll branch out to the community. We want these kids to participate in as many activities as possible and help build our school community and our neighboring community out here.”
The sports scene has gone through a small surge in 2023 after the school’s basketball team won the Presidents Jam tournament in Stockton in its second season of existence. The team was also the first sports team in the school’s 42-year history. La Paloma will debut its girls basketball team later this fall.
As for the game itself, the students opened the game in the top of the first inning with a 3-0 lead, however the teachers furiously rallied back with clutch hits into the shallow infield and aggressive baserunning. The teachers team won 12-10 after three and a half innings played, holding off a late rally by the students.
Next up in the rivalry is a basketball game.
