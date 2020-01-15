Kiddie Academy of Brentwood invites local families to share in fun, educational and age-appropriate activities at an indoor STEM Adventures event Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. Activities are based on two themes that combine elements of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math in interactive projects that foster learning through play:
• Superheroes of STEM: The Sky’s the Limit (measuring activity), Superhero Races (car races with ramps, angles and friction), Design a Superhero Vehicle, Melting Ice Mountain, The Fearless Funnel (demonstrating Bernoulli’s Principle), Target Blaster (creating a spoon and rubber band catapult), Glide Like a Superhero (make a plain straw fly), Secret Superhero Code (coding and programming) and Superhero Boats (demonstrating Newton’s Third Law of Motion).
• Let’s Build It!: Cup Towers (stacking cups to build structures), Pretzel Marshmallow Building, How Much Can Your Boat Hold (creating boats that float as they are filled with weight), Three Pig Challenge (construct houses that withstand wind), Newspaper Buildings (build a strong structure with just newspaper and tape), Balancing Act (create a structure you can balance on your fingertip), Marble Pinball Challenge (learn how pinball machines work and build your own), Index Card Towers (build a tall tower using just index card and tape) and Stay Dry (create a shelter for a toy using a variety of unique materials).
“We want our local families to see for themselves all the ways in which Kiddie Academy’s Life Essentials curriculum taps into children’s natural sense of wonder and discovery as they explore the laws that govern the world around them,” said Rishu Khare, owner of Kiddie Academy of Brentwood.
STEM education in early childhood provides opportunities for building the next generation of scientists, engineers, mathematicians and critical thinkers. Recognizing young children are naturally curious about the world around them, Kiddie Academy integrates STEM activities throughout their curriculum. The program also aims to provide parents with ideas on how to bring STEM education into the home.
Kiddie Academy of Brentwood is located at 8680 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood. To register for the event, visit www.kiddieacademy.com/events/stem-adventures. For questions or more information, contact owner Rishu Khare at brentwood-ca@kiddieacademy.net or 925-683-3369.
