Kids can celebrate new year as well

The Contra Costa County Library is hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve, a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve event at multiple branches across Contra Costa County. Two East County branches, the Antioch Library and the Oakley library, are hosting their own versions of Noon Year’s Eve.
The Oakley Library’s event on Dec. 31 from 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. is at 1050 Neroly Road. The event begins with the puppeteering performance “The North Pole Review” by the Fratello Marionettes from 10:45-11:15 a.m. The celebration will also feature crafts and a dance party, with a balloon drop at noon. This event is appropriate for all ages, according to their website.
The Antioch Library’s event on Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. is at the Antioch Library on 501 W. 18th St. near Antioch High School. The event features a dance party catered to babies, toddlers and preschoolers. A countdown at noon will take place for the toddler and preschool attendees, according to their website.
