Bright smiles filled the community room of The Oaks Senior Apartment Complex in Oakley as the members of Knightsen 4-H came to share some holiday joy. The 4-Hers have been working hard for weeks making handmade cards, blankets, scarves and beanie hats for the residents and greatly enjoyed handing them out. The group shared cookies, sparkling apple cider and stories.
Knightsen 4-H looks forward to visiting with the seniors at The Oaks again for Valentine’s Day.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.