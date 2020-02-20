Knightsen Talent Show

Tapanga Lewis, 12, and Zoe Hembree, 13, took first place in this year’s Knightsen’s Got Talent contest with their rendition of the classic “Who’s on First” routine. Congratulations girls!

 Photo courtesy of Teri Fitzhugh

