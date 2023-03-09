BRENTWOOD—The United Indian Association announced Thursday that the Holi event scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at the R. Paul Krey Elementary School has been postponed to April 8, over safety concerns due to the rain forecast on March 11.
The group’s press release noted, “We understand that this may cause inconvenience to some of our attendees who have already made plans to attend the event. However, the weather forecast for March 11 is not favorable, and we want to ensure that the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone for their understanding and support.”
For further updates and information, the organization can be reached at info@united-indian.org.
