Krey Elementary kindness fundraiser raises almost $60,000

Photo by Jacqueline Gandenberger

Krey Elementary School raised nearly $60,000 recently during a two-week kindness fundraiser known as the Raise Craze from Oct. 17-30. Raise Craze is an online platform that enables students to set up secure custom websites where they request donations via email.

As part of the Raise Craze program, students completed Acts of Kindness for others. The goal of Raise Craze is to encourage participants to pay kindness forward rather than students focusing on selling cookie dough, gift wrap and discount cards, according to the Raise Craze website.

During these two weeks, students ask friends and family to sponsor their Acts of Kindness. Examples of these Acts of Kindness include sending messages to the Brentwood Senior Activities Center, local firefighters and healthcare workers, children’s hospitals and school staff. Other acts the students could participate in include donating toys, clothes and books, volunteering, helping with chores or a sibling without being asked or giving out daily compliments.

