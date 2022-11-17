Krey Elementary kindness fundraiser raises almost $60,000.

Krey Elementary School raised nearly $60,000 recently during a two-week kindness fundraiser known as the Raise Craze from Oct. 17-30. Raise Craze is an online platform that enables students to set up secure custom websites where they request donations via email.
As part of the Raise Craze program, students completed Acts of Kindness for others. The goal of Raise Craze is to encourage participants to pay kindness forward rather than students focusing on selling cookie dough, gift wrap and discount cards, according to the Raise Craze website.
During these two weeks, students ask friends and family to sponsor their Acts of Kindness. Examples of these Acts of Kindness include sending messages to the Brentwood Senior Activities Center, local firefighters and healthcare workers, children’s hospitals and school staff. Other acts the students could participate in include donating toys, clothes and books, volunteering, helping with chores or a sibling without being asked or giving out daily compliments.
This year’s Raise Craze was the second time Krey Elementary has participated in the fundraising program, having raised about $35,000, with 991 Acts of Kindness completed by 351 students during 2021, organizers said.
According to the Krey Elementary fundraising co-chair Jacqueline Gandenberger, the students completed 2,246 Acts of Kindness, raising a total of $58,745 by 689 students. “Our school goal was $45,000,” she said. “We specifically use part of that donation money to fund our free monthly family events at Krey, such as Gingerbread Night, Movie Night, Paint Night and the Ice Cream Social. ‘We specifically try to offer these events free to our school in order to foster an inclusive and involved school community.”
The school also enabled the students to participate in three free schoolwide Acts of Kindness days, Krey Compliment Day, Keep Krey Clean Day and Krey Rocks. For Krey Rocks, students were given free paint kits to all Krey Elementary families to paint a kind message on a rock that will be decorated in front of the school.
Gandenberger and her fundraising co-chair Lindsay Zimmer are proud of the program and how it teaches the students to be kind and active in their community. “Two years ago we decided to try a different fundraising approach, one that would not focus simply on financially supporting our school but also a fundraiser that would provide an opportunity to instill values of generosity and kindness in our students,” she said. “So to be on campus and see that come to fruition within our community, it warms my heart, and I consider it a job well done.”
