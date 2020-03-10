Meg and Kyle Timmons

Photo courtesy of Kathi Timmons

Kyle and Meg Timmons wed on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2019, with an intimate waterside ceremony in Discovery Bay. Kyle is active U.S. Navy, and the couple now resides in Great Lakes, Illinois.

