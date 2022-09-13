Hundreds of Latinos celebrated their heritage at Brentwood's City Park last Saturday with a concert and car show at La Gran Fiesta.
Organized by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and community organizations lined the grass field, giving the attendees opportunities to see what Brentwood has to offer.
People enjoyed corn hole tosses, deejay Super Chino supplied Latino music for friends and family to enjoy, local small businesses displayed their wares and food truck vendors sold a wide menu of tastes.
